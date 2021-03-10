Curis (CRIS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $5.07. Curis has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $13.44. The company has a market capitalization of $571.11 million, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 3.29.

In other news, CEO James E. Dentzer sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $25,021.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,167.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRIS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Curis from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

