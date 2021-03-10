Curis (CRIS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $5.07. Curis has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $13.44. The company has a market capitalization of $571.11 million, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 3.29.

In other news, CEO James E. Dentzer sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $25,021.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,167.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRIS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Curis from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Earnings History for Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit