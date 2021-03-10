CWV Chain Price Hits $0.0020 on Exchanges (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One CWV Chain token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CWV Chain has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. CWV Chain has a market capitalization of $7.02 million and $3,776.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CWV Chain

CWV Chain’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

