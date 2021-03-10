CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.03)-$0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $106-112 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.19 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.45-0.64 EPS.

CYBR opened at $146.41 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $69.50 and a 1-year high of $169.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2,091.87 and a beta of 1.37.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.15 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. Equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyberArk Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.40.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

