Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021

Analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) will announce ($0.50) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.49). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($4.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.91) to ($2.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.83).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

NASDAQ:CYCC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.05. 377,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.34. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $19.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,057,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,710,000. Institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit