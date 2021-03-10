Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) will announce ($0.50) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.49). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($4.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.91) to ($2.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.83).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

NASDAQ:CYCC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.05. 377,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.34. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $19.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,057,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,710,000. Institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

