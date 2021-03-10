Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.93 and last traded at $8.75. 348,811 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 384,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cytosorbents from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.78. The company has a market cap of $377.79 million, a PE ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Cytosorbents by 670.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 9,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 16,803 shares in the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors; and VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

