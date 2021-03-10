D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 215 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury General in the fourth quarter worth about $1,455,000. QS Investors LLC increased its position in Mercury General by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 47,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 17,001 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 400.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 15,866 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,934,000. Institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCY opened at $64.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.45 and a fifty-two week high of $64.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.38.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.69. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is presently 97.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCY shares. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

