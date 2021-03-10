D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 468,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $367,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 44.1% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 336,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,100,000 after buying an additional 10,416 shares during the last quarter.

HDV opened at $94.15 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $95.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.90 and a 200-day moving average of $86.00.

