D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $894,000 Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.42.

Shares of SJM opened at $119.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.26. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $91.88 and a 12-month high of $131.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.57.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

