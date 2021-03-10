D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 509.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

NASDAQ MCHI opened at $81.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.19. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

