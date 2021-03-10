D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 1,309 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 10.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,282,000 after buying an additional 510,595 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,643,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 502,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after acquiring an additional 306,132 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 965.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 91,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,223,000 after purchasing an additional 86,229 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $122,727.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,568 shares of company stock worth $1,204,927. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on EDIT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

EDIT opened at $40.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.72 and its 200 day moving average is $46.63. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 2.10. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The business had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.