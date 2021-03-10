DAO Maker (DAO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.88 Million

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 9th. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for about $3.93 or 0.00007355 BTC on popular exchanges. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $64.44 million and approximately $6.88 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $278.46 or 0.00521209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00069762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00059628 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00075831 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00077392 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.20 or 0.00518847 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s total supply is 311,210,311 coins and its circulating supply is 16,400,000 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

