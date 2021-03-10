Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.37. Darden Restaurants reported earnings of $1.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $7.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Darden Restaurants.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BTIG Research cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $112.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.56.

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at $234,714.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,455 shares of company stock worth $13,205,994 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 51.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 359,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,252,000 after acquiring an additional 122,620 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $1,333,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.4% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 379,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $143.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.99, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $144.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darden Restaurants (DRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.