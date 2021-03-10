DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Trading Up 5.6%

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.13 and last traded at $24.97. Approximately 1,216,798 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,217,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DCP shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. DCP Midstream currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 9.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 16.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 162,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCP Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.