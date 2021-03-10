Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

DBTX stock opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. Decibel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $24.39.

In other news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 575,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

