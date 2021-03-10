Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $375.00 at Citigroup

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $287.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.20.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $352.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.95. The company has a market cap of $110.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $363.31.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DE. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.