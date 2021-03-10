Denali Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 1,005 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 598% compared to the average daily volume of 144 call options.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 2,216,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $144,091,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $108,136.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,408.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,632,965 shares of company stock valued at $174,884,130. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $359,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 8,303 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 420.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 7.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 241.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 98,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DNLI. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.56.

Shares of DNLI opened at $58.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 2.00. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $316.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.98 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

