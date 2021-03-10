Denali Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 1,005 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 598% compared to the average daily volume of 144 call options.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 2,216,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $144,091,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $108,136.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,408.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,632,965 shares of company stock valued at $174,884,130. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $359,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 8,303 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 420.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 7.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 241.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 98,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DNLI. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.56.

Shares of DNLI opened at $58.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 2.00. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $316.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.98 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit