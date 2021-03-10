Dent (DENT) Price Hits $0.0022 on Major Exchanges

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 16% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Dent token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Dent has traded up 34% against the dollar. Dent has a market capitalization of $200.94 million and $24.93 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dent Profile

Dent (DENT) is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,308,594,594 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

Dent Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

