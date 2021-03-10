Desjardins Upgrades WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) to “Buy”

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021

WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WLYYF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

WELL Health Technologies stock opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76. WELL Health Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

About WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 20 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,000 medical clinics across Canada.

