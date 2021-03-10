Desjardins Weighs in on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) – Desjardins issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 7th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.18.

Shares of SNC stock opened at C$24.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$24.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.85. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of C$17.50 and a 12 month high of C$28.66.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

