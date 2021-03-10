Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADRZY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Andritz from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Andritz alerts:

Shares of ADRZY opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.24. Andritz has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $10.37.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants; and pumps for irrigation, water supply, and flood control, as well as offers turbo generators.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.