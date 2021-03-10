Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€6.50” Price Target for Schaeffler (FRA:SHA)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €5.10 ($6.00) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Schaeffler presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €6.92 ($8.14).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Shares of SHA stock opened at €7.20 ($8.47) on Friday. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 1 year high of €16.74 ($19.69). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €6.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €6.17.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.