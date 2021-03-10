Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the January 28th total of 109,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of PBBGF opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.85. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $7.60.

About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

