Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DPW. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €48.02 ($56.49).

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €44.65 ($52.53) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €42.10 and its 200 day moving average price is €40.39.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

