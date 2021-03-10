Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Trading Up 0.1%

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.02 and last traded at $22.98. Approximately 23,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 38,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.96.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DTCWY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.53.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DTCWY)

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit