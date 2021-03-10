Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Trading Up 0.1%

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.02 and last traded at $22.98. Approximately 23,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 38,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.96.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DTCWY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.53.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

