DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Stephens began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an underweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.84.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DKS stock opened at $71.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $80.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.07 and its 200 day moving average is $60.88.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.24. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $709,260.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,476.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 37,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $2,410,934.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,639,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,019 shares of company stock valued at $7,387,589 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,379,154 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $302,365,000 after purchasing an additional 140,666 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,246,679 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $126,287,000 after purchasing an additional 34,904 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 248.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,210,354 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $68,034,000 after purchasing an additional 862,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 65.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,909 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $61,232,000 after buying an additional 418,568 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.