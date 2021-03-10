Digital Gold (GOLD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $501,557.00

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 10th. One Digital Gold token can now be bought for $58.67 or 0.00103733 BTC on popular exchanges. Digital Gold has a total market cap of $793,760.75 and $501,557.00 worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digital Gold has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Gold alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.50 or 0.00508331 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00068105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00054887 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00073764 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.25 or 0.00527350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.35 or 0.00076653 BTC.

About Digital Gold

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,530 tokens. The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage . The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin

Digital Gold Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.