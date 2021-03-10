Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock remained flat at $$17.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 8,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $18.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average of $16.06.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, personal home, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

