Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery by 36.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,989,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,872,000 after buying an additional 4,511,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Discovery by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,386,000 after buying an additional 1,295,790 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,407,000 after buying an additional 1,134,433 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Discovery by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,731,000 after buying an additional 1,010,750 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Discovery by 21.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,855,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,962,000 after buying an additional 684,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DISCA shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

In other Discovery news, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $717,172.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,735.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $16,944,477.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,297,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,798,808.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,151,281 shares of company stock worth $57,472,730. 5.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $67.25 on Tuesday. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $67.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day moving average of $30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

