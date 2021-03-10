dKargo Price Down 5.9% Over Last Week (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 10th. dKargo has a total market capitalization of $106.11 million and $138.53 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, dKargo has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One dKargo token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00054114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00010306 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $427.66 or 0.00755567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00065833 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00029336 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00039729 BTC.

dKargo Token Profile

DKA is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,598,533 tokens. The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo . The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html

