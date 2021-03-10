dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) Short Interest Update

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the January 28th total of 2,430,000 shares. Currently, 11.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

DMYD opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.11. dMY Technology Group, Inc. II has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $21.89.

Get dMY Technology Group Inc. II alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the 4th quarter worth about $22,825,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the 4th quarter worth about $14,338,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the 4th quarter worth about $11,368,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the 4th quarter worth about $5,733,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the 4th quarter worth about $5,031,000. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DMYD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. II

dMY Technology Group, Inc II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.