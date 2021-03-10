Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Short Interest Up 1,257.7% in February

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 452,100 shares, an increase of 1,257.7% from the February 11th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Dogness (International) stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.92. 620,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,521,648. Dogness has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81.
About Dogness (International)
