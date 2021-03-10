Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Given New $80.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 28.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DOMO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Domo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Domo from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Domo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $62.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.23. Domo has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $79.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 3.07.

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 4,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $218,503.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,213.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $247,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,764,652.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 303,759 shares of company stock valued at $16,478,979 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Domo by 62.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Domo by 265.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

