DragonVein Price Hits $0.0467 on Major Exchanges (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $7.17 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded 13% higher against the dollar. One DragonVein token can currently be purchased for about $0.0467 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,986.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $564.96 or 0.00991388 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $192.17 or 0.00337217 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00027270 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000814 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000271 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About DragonVein

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

DragonVein Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.