DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.
Shares of NYSE:DTF traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,918. DTF Tax-Free Income has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $15.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.50.
About DTF Tax-Free Income
Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.