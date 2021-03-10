Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $62.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.01% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ducommun Incorporated manufactures components and assemblies principally for domestic and foreign commercial and military aircraft and space programs. Ducommun is a subcontractor to Lockheed Martin on the Space Shuttle external tank and a supplier of components for the Space Shuttle, as well as for the International Space Station. “

Get Ducommun alerts:

DCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Ducommun from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

Shares of DCO traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.94. The company had a trading volume of 48,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,257. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.55 million, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.58. Ducommun has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $59.36.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.31%. Equities analysts predict that Ducommun will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ducommun news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,472,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ducommun by 9.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 813,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,782,000 after buying an additional 69,831 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 508.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 60,712 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 45,719 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,442,000 after purchasing an additional 42,042 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 76.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 84,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 36,630 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ducommun (DCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.