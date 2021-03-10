Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Senior Officer David Rae Sells 47,300 Shares of Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Senior Officer David Rae sold 47,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total transaction of C$364,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$154,000.
Shares of TSE:DPM opened at C$7.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.39. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$3.20 and a 12-month high of C$10.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This is a boost from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.43%.
Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.
