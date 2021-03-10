Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Senior Officer David Rae Sells 47,300 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Senior Officer David Rae sold 47,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total transaction of C$364,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$154,000.

Shares of TSE:DPM opened at C$7.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.39. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$3.20 and a 12-month high of C$10.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This is a boost from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.43%.

DPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, November 13th. CIBC reduced their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.25 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dundee Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.69.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit