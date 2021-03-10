Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Sets New 12-Month High at $130.80

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $130.80 and last traded at $130.54, with a volume of 7360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $126.79.

EXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.82.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $437,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,845.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total value of $228,594.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,371.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 196,302 shares of company stock worth $22,190,232. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

