Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (EIC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on March 31st

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE EIC opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.12. Eagle Point Income has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $18.74.

