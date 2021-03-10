Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,733 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 722,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 240,274 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 5.7% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,967,000 after purchasing an additional 130,483 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 328.5% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 96,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 74,288 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 51,172 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 28.4% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 90,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,064 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

NYSE EFR opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $13.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.