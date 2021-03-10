Edward Y. Abbo Sells 86,239 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 86,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $7,550,224.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 836,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,198,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE AI traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,624,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933,615. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.19. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $183.90.
C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $28,000.
C3.ai Company Profile
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?
Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.