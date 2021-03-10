Edward Y. Abbo Sells 86,239 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 86,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $7,550,224.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 836,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,198,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE AI traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,624,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933,615. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.19. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03.

AI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

