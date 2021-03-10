Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.76 EPS

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.76), Fidelity Earnings reports.

EIGR traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,726. The company has a market cap of $308.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EIGR shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

