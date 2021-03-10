Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) will announce sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the highest is $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health posted sales of $657.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full year sales of $4.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,799,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,654 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,173,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,647,000 after acquiring an additional 148,049 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,076,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELAN stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.74. 2,536,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,765,490. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of -57.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $34.09.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

