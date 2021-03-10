Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0144 on Top Exchanges

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $257.02 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000153 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 84.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 124.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,844,779,709 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

