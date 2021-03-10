Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Market Cap Tops $52.12 Million

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 10th. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $52.12 million and $101,953.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Empty Set Dollar token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $285.26 or 0.00502329 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00067728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00054750 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00074202 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $301.46 or 0.00530856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00075397 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 tokens. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.