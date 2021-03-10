Energo Hits One Day Volume of $1.14 Million (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded up 1,027% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. During the last week, Energo has traded 954.5% higher against the dollar. One Energo token can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Energo has a market cap of $2.02 million and $1.14 million worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00053899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00010334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $426.12 or 0.00752338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00065736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00029210 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00039634 BTC.

Energo Profile

Energo (CRYPTO:TSL) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Energo Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

