EnerSys (ENS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

EnerSys has a payout ratio of 15.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect EnerSys to earn $5.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.

NYSE ENS opened at $90.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.23. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $96.04.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

