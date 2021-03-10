ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €11.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been given a €11.00 ($12.94) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.10 ($10.71) price target on ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €11.75 ($13.82) price target on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €9.92 ($11.67).

Shares of ENI stock opened at €10.15 ($11.94) on Wednesday. ENI has a 1-year low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 1-year high of €10.20 ($12.00). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €9.00 and its 200 day moving average price is €8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $35.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

