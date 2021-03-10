Enigma (ENG) Hits Market Cap of $3.48 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 10th. Enigma has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $126,958.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma token can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000443 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded up 48.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $240.01 or 0.00426788 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00043357 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005371 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,954.26 or 0.05253242 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co

Enigma Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

