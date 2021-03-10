EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.31

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 9751 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

ENQUF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EnQuest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnQuest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.22 million, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 3.32.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

