Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.20

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as low as C$0.20. Enterprise Group shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 21,077 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$9.96 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.19, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.41.

About Enterprise Group (TSE:E)

Enterprise Group, Inc operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Western Canada. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rentals and service business. It also provides a range of services, such as tank/vessel coat curing, wellhead heating, temporary work site heating, plant outages/turnarounds, pipeline thermal expansion, grain drying, emergency thawing, and portable climate control and cooling services.

